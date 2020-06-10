Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $55,467,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

