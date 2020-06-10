Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

