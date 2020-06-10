Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,774 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,481,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 524,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 375,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,546,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

