Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,622 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 439.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPNT. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

