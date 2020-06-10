Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

