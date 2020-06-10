Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,005 Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIG opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $788.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

