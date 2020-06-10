Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 355.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $778.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

