Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of StealthGas worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 36.4% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. StealthGas had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

