Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,935 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in OSI Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

