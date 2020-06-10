Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,891 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.98 million, a PE ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $225,600 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Compass Point cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

