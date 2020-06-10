Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

ARNC stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

