Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,162 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.