Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $467,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

