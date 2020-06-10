Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 86,291 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,234 shares of company stock valued at $122,925. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

