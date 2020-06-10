Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

PLYM stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

