Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric I. Richman bought 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,083 shares of company stock worth $162,890. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

