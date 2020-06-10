Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

