Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

