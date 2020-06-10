Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 644,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.