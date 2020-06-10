Adam L. Gray Sells 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$1,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,981,483.40.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total transaction of C$563,958.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$7,372,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,494,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00.

TSE NFI opened at C$17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.28. NFI Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$953.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$828.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFI. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

