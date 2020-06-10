Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

