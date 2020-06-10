Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

