AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of AlarmCom worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after buying an additional 254,276 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 10.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,928,000 after buying an additional 163,968 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,708,269 shares of company stock worth $268,161,839. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

ALRM stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

