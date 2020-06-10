American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of AEL opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.75. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

