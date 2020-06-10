American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.88 million, a P/E ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in American Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

