Analysts Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,261 shares of company stock valued at $103,421,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

