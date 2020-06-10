Analysts Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,261 shares of company stock valued at $103,421,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.