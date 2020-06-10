Analysts Anticipate Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,733.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

