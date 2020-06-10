Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

