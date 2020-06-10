Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 2,260 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $141,317.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

