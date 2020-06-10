Andrew Moor Sells 2,500 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,144,852.92.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$78.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.95. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The company had revenue of C$124.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.2899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

