Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

