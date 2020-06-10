Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $345.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

