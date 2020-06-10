Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $345.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.