Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

