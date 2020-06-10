Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,665.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,000 shares of company stock worth $495,420. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Athenex by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.