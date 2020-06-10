Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a P/E ratio of 263.33 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 46,334 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,978,534 shares of company stock worth $13,860,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

