Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,670 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

