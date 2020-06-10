Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,508 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $700,465.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $45,012,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,184 shares of company stock worth $53,271,738. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.