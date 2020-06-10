Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,662 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

