Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.83 Million Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,690,000 after buying an additional 327,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,877,000 after acquiring an additional 572,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

