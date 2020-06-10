Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 569,531 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Argan by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

AGX opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $643.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.