Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,656,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,680,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

