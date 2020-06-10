Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of K12 worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares in the company, valued at $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

