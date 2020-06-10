Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

