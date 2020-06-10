Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Shares of B stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

