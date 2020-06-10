Barry Zwarenstein Sells 3,379 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $334,216.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,034.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00.

FIVN opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $108.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

