Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Beigene stock opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $245,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $4,075,870 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

