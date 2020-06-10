BidaskClub Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

