BidaskClub Downgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Sell

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNMK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.00. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,631 shares of company stock worth $322,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

