BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

